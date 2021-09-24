Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Purchases 10,565 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Kay Page bought 10,565 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of A$52,825.00 ($37,732.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Harvey Norman’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.