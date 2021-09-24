Ink Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Ink has a market cap of $431,218.54 and approximately $239.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

