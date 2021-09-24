Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 22,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

