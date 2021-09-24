Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $3.76

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Idle has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $119,217.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00008819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00071847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00109643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00149293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,410.04 or 0.99433569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.15 or 0.06799612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00782872 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.