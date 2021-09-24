Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Critical Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hywin alerts:

This table compares Hywin and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 20.90% 26.92% 16.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hywin and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 3 3 0 0 1.50

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $70.60, suggesting a potential downside of 24.93%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Hywin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and Houlihan Lokey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.62 $31.37 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.21 $312.77 million $4.62 20.36

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Hywin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.