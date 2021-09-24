Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 213,609 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

