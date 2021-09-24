HYCON Reaches One Day Volume of $66,788.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $429,097.60 and $66,788.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058046 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

