Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $234.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $707,249.54 and $234.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00259513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00125797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00160386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

