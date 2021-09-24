Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.40

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

