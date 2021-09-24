Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,842,000 after buying an additional 215,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,656,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,574,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

