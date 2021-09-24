Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

HI stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

