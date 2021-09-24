HFR Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000. The Clorox accounts for 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $163.59. 25,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,339. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

