HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.05. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,580. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.