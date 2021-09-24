HFR Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.33 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 272,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 2,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

