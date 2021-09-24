HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,778 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000. Cintas makes up about 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $398.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.06 and a 200-day moving average of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

