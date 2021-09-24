HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74,781.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $74,781.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

