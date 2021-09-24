Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €114.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €114.00 ($134.12) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

