Head-To-Head Review: Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Polymetal International alerts:

This table compares Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75%

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Polymetal International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.87 billion 2.99 $1.09 billion $2.25 8.03 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.83 $209.41 million N/A N/A

Polymetal International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pjsc Lukoil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Polymetal International and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Given Pjsc Lukoil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Polymetal International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye. The Kazakhstan segment involves in operations in Varvara and Kyzyl. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.