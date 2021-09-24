Head-To-Head Comparison: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Microvast alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.40%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.20%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,469.27 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.95

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.