Head to Head Analysis: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) vs. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $395.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 23.55% 1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.47 $9.46 billion $34.25 11.44

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.