HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

