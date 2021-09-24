Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. Harvey Norman has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

