Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

