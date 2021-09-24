Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $69,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after buying an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,741. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

