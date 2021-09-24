GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 118,075 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.