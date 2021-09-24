Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.37. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

