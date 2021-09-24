Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,846.26. 34,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,792.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,499.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,409.85 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

