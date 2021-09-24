Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $103.86 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,907,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,858,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NUAN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

