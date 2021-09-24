Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 773,429 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $81,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 39,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,676. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

