Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 181,436 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,436 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $52,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $124.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

