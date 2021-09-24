Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMRE. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $962.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 127.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

