Global Medical REIT Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

GMRE opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $962.96 million, a P/E ratio of -115.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

