Glaxis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 3.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.25. 7,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,411. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40.

