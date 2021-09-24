Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Arconic makes up 0.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.80. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,593. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

