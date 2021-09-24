Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Generac were worth $393,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

GNRC stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.44 and a 200 day moving average of $372.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

