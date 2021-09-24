Gainplan LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.