Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Pool accounts for about 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

POOL stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.50. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,956. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $304.43 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.