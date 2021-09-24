Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.07. 13,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,900. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

