Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.17. 312,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $978.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.84.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

