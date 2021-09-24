Gainplan LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $279.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.80.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

