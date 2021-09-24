Gainplan LLC Acquires Shares of 38,833 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

