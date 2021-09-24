FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 75.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

