Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

FTS stock opened at C$57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

