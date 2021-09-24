Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 101,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

