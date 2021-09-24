Flux Achieves Market Cap of $79.35 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $79.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00260026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00161250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002110 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,467,210 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

