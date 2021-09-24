FLC Capital Advisors Sells 502 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $124.20. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,221. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

