FLC Capital Advisors Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,644,000.

IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,217. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

