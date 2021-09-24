FLC Capital Advisors Has $5.56 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.87. 742,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

