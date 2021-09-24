FLC Capital Advisors Buys 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 372,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,964. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

