First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

